Booksmart
Booksmart (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy Teen
102 min.
Release Date
May 24, 2019
Director
Olivia Wilde
Writer
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern
Cast
Skyler Gisondo, Kaitlyn Dever, Lisa Kudrow
Studio
Annapurna
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking - all involving teens

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Funny, smart, and full of sass, Booksmart may not be the brilliant film buzz has indicated but it comes damn close, offering up a female-oriented teen comedy that proves the girls can be just as bad (and idiotic) as the boys. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

MOVIE FEATURES
