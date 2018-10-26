Border movie poster
Border
Border (2018) - Movie Details

Foreign Fantasy Drama
101 min.
Release Date
October 26, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Ali Abbasi
Writer
Ali Abbasi, John Ajvide Lindqvist
Cast
Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Jörgen Thorsson
Studio
Neon
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexual content, graphic nudity, a bloody violent image, and language

Based on a short story by “Let the Right One In” author John Ajvide Lindqvist — BORDER centers on a Swedish customs officer with an uncanny sense of smell, thrown into a moral and personal quandary over a suspicious traveler that upends the world as she knows it.

BORDER is Sweden's official entry for best foreign-language film at the 2019 Academy Awards.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Sometimes you watch a movie knowing absolutely nothing about it, and sometimes that movie ends up being about an extremely ugly woman who turns out to be a literal troll with a retractable penis and the ability to, again literally, sniff out pedophiles. Sometimes—just sometimes—movies with such a plot turn out to be excellent. Full movie review »
