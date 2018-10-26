Release Date
October 26, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexual content, graphic nudity, a bloody violent image, and language
Based on a short story by “Let the Right One In” author John Ajvide Lindqvist — BORDER centers on a Swedish customs officer with an uncanny sense of smell, thrown into a moral and personal quandary over a suspicious traveler that upends the world as she knows it.
BORDER is Sweden's official entry for best foreign-language film at the 2019 Academy Awards.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Sometimes you watch a movie knowing absolutely nothing about it, and sometimes that movie ends up being about an extremely ugly woman who turns out to be a literal troll with a retractable penis and the ability to, again literally, sniff out pedophiles. Sometimes—just sometimes—movies with such a plot turn out to be excellent. Full movie review »