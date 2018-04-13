Rated R for language throughout, and some nudity

Featuring a tour-de-force performance from Shia LaBeouf as tennis great John McEnroe, the kinetic sports thriller BORG VS. MCENROE is based on the dramatic true events behind one of the sport’s most famous rivalries. At the historic 1980 Wimbledon Championships, rising American star McEnroe sets his sights on dethroning reigning champion Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason, “Wallander”), sparking an unprecedented media frenzy in the tennis world.

At the center of the hype, two legendary tennis icons' with...