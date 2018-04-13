Release Date
April 13, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, and some nudity
Featuring a tour-de-force performance from Shia LaBeouf as tennis great John McEnroe, the kinetic sports thriller BORG VS. MCENROE is based on the dramatic true events behind one of the sport’s most famous rivalries. At the historic 1980 Wimbledon Championships, rising American star McEnroe sets his sights on dethroning reigning champion Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason, “Wallander”), sparking an unprecedented media frenzy in the tennis world.
At the center of the hype, two legendary tennis icons' with...
MOVIE REVIEW
Last year, Battle of the Sexes received plenty of hype while another, superior tennis drama was volleying between film festivals. Sexes, which had a more interesting hook and better cast, netted only $12 million at the box office, while Borg vs. McEnroe went straight to On Demand, where it’s now available to stream. Full movie review »