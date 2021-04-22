Release Date
April 22, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill – a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the famed author Bram Stoker – when construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula. Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, a free-spirited young man who prefers pints to pickaxes, and they're forced to...
MOVIE REVIEW
I'd say vampires come with an Irish accent, but they don't do much talking in Boys from County Hell, a movie that offers a much more savory bite than its title would suggest. Though billed as a horror-comedy, Boys takes its horror seriously, offering up plenty of feast-worthy gore, menacing creature design, and a splendidly entertaining story.