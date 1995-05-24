Braveheart

In the 13th Century, a commoner by the name of William Wallace leads a revolt against England and its tyrannical king Longshanks after his wife is cruelly murdered. What starts out as revenge turns into a fight for freedom.... Full synopsis »

In case you want to feel old,is almost 25 years old, and it's making its way to 4K UHD for the first time, meaning you can see all the blood splatter and mayhem in super high definition (along with all the moments the characters hit redshirts with the handle-end of their axes, oops). The movie still looks fantastic.