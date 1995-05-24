Braveheart movie poster
Braveheart
Braveheart movie poster

Braveheart (1995) - Movie Details

Romance War Drama Action
177 min.
Release Date
May 24, 1995
DVD Release Date
May 15, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Mel Gibson
Writer
Randall Wallace
Cast
Sandy Nelson, Sean Lawlor, James Robinson, Ian Bannen, David O'Hara, Brendan Gleeson, Angus MacFadyen, Catherine McCormack, Patrick McGoohan, Sophie Marceau, Mel Gibson
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
177 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for brutal, medieval warfare, nudity

In the 13th Century, a commoner by the name of William Wallace leads a revolt against England and its tyrannical king Longshanks after his wife is cruelly murdered. What starts out as revenge turns into a fight for freedom.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In case you want to feel old, Braveheart is almost 25 years old, and it's making its way to 4K UHD for the first time, meaning you can see all the blood splatter and mayhem in super high definition (along with all the moments the characters hit redshirts with the handle-end of their axes, oops). The movie still looks fantastic. Full movie review »
