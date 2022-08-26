Breaking (2022) Crime Drama Suspense Rated PG-13 103 min.

When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. Based on the true story. ... Full synopsis » ...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.