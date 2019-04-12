NA
Breakthrough (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
April 12, 2019
Director
Roxann Dawson
Writer
Grant Nieporte
Cast
Topher Grace, Chrissy Metz, Dennis Haysbert
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When Joyce Smith's fourteen-year-old son John fell through an icy Missouri lake one winter morning, she and her family had seemingly lost everything. At the hospital, John lay lifeless for more than sixty minutes. But Joyce was not ready to give up on her son. She mustered all her faith and strength into one force and cried out to God in a loud voice to save him. Miraculously, her son's heart immediately started beating again.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
