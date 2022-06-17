Meet Brian -- a lonely, luckless inventor who takes on his most ambitious project yet. Enter Charles -- Brian’s extraordinary masterpiece – an artificially intelligent robot made from odds and ends, including an old washing machine, who has an inexplicable obsession with cabbages. Together, Brian and Charles is a heartwarming and entertaining tale about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.

A breakout hit at the Sundance Film Festival, the film was directed by Jim Archer, written by David Earl and Chris...