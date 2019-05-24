NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Brightburn (2019) - Movie Details

Horror Comic Book
Release Date
May 24, 2019
Director
David Yarovesky
Writer
Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn
Cast
Elizabeth Banks, Jackson Dunn, David Denman, Meredith Hagner, Matthew F. Jones
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister. With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Captain Marvel' is No Marvel 'Captain Marvel' is No Marvel
The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here
Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer
Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018 Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018