Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy
103 min.
Release Date
August 23, 2019
Director
Paul Downs
Writer
Paul Downs
Cast
Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Micah Stock
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody’s best friend ― except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor’s office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE FEATURES
