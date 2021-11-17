Bruised movie poster
Bruised
Bruised movie poster

Bruised (2021)

Drama Sports
Rated R
129 min.
Release Date
November 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Halle Berry
Writer
Michelle Rosenfarb
Cast
Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd Jr., Shamier Anderson, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual content/nudity and violence

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Since winning an Oscar for Monster’s Ball back in 2001, Halle Berry has rarely headlined a good movie. Sadly, her directorial debut Bruised doesn’t deviate from the trend, though you can at least tell Berry really wants to break the curse. Full movie review »
