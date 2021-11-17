Release Date
November 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual content/nudity and violence
Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Since winning an Oscar for Monster’s Ball back in 2001, Halle Berry has rarely headlined a good movie. Sadly, her directorial debut Bruised doesn’t deviate from the trend, though you can at least tell Berry really wants to break the curse. Full movie review »