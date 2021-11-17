Bruised movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Bruised movie poster

Bruised (2021)

Drama Sports
Release Date
November 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Halle Berry
Writer
Michelle Rosenfarb
Cast
Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd Jr., Shamier Anderson, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat 'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat
'The Batman' Debuts New Trailer. Watch it Now 'The Batman' Debuts New Trailer. Watch it Now
Get Your First Look at 'The Flash' Get Your First Look at 'The Flash'
'Dune' is an Expertly Crafted First Half of a Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' is an Expertly Crafted First Half of a Sci-Fi Epic