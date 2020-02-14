Buffaloed movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Buffaloed movie poster

Buffaloed (2020)

Crime Comedy
Release Date
February 14, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Tanya Wexler
Writer
Brian Sacca
Cast
Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Noah Reid, Jai Courtney
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She's bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The Best Movies of 2019 The Best Movies of 2019
Review: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Review: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Christopher Nolan Unveils 'Tenent' in New Trailer Christopher Nolan Unveils 'Tenent' in New Trailer
'The Woman in the Window' Trailer is Here 'The Woman in the Window' Trailer is Here