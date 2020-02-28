Burden movie poster
NA
Burden movie poster

Burden (2020)

Drama
Release Date
February 28, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Andrew Heckler
Writer
Andrew Heckler
Cast
Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Andrea Riseborough, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox, Usher
Studio
101 Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a small South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) resolves to do everything in his power to prevent long-simmering racial tensions from boiling over. But the members of Kennedy's congregation are shocked to discover that his plan includes sheltering Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund), a Klansman whose relationships with both a single-mother (Andrea Riseborough) and a high-school friend (Usher Raymond) force him... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
MOVIE FEATURES
