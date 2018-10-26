Release Date
October 26, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
146 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
BURNING is the searing examination of an alienated young man, Jongsu (Korean star Yoo Ah-In), a frustrated introvert whose already difficult life is complicated by the appearance of two people into his orbit: first, Haemi (newcomer Jeon Jong-seo), a spirited woman who offers romantic possibility, and then, Ben (Yeun), a wealthy and sophisticated young man she returns from a trip with. When Jongsu learns of Ben's mysterious hobby and Haemi suddenly disappears, his confusion and...
A weird loner falls for a girl who then friend zones him before disappearing in Burning, the slow-burniest of slow burn movies that somehow, shockingly, defies my short millennial attention span and proves to be a worthwhile if somewhat trying drama-thriller.