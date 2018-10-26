Burning movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Burning
Burning movie poster

Burning (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Foreign Drama
146 min.
Release Date
October 26, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Chang-dong Lee
Writer
Jungmi Oh, Chang-dong Lee
Cast
Ah-In Yoo, Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon
Studio
Well Go
Running Time
146 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

BURNING is the searing examination of an alienated young man, Jongsu (Korean star Yoo Ah-In), a frustrated introvert whose already difficult life is complicated by the appearance of two people into his orbit: first, Haemi (newcomer Jeon Jong-seo), a spirited woman who offers romantic possibility, and then, Ben (Yeun), a wealthy and sophisticated young man she returns from a trip with. When Jongsu learns of Ben’s mysterious hobby and Haemi suddenly disappears, his confusion and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A weird loner falls for a girl who then friend zones him before disappearing in Burning, the slow-burniest of slow burn movies that somehow, shockingly, defies my short millennial attention span and proves to be a worthwhile if somewhat trying drama-thriller. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New 'Lion King' Teaser Watch the New 'Lion King' Teaser
Deadpool Returns for Christmas Deadpool Returns for Christmas
Review: 'The Front Runner' Review: 'The Front Runner'
'Instant Family' is Worth Adopting 'Instant Family' is Worth Adopting