Candyman movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
B
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Candyman
Candyman movie poster

Candyman (2021)

Horror
Rated R
91 min.
Release Date
August 27, 2021
Digital Date
November 2, 2021
DVD Release Date
November 16, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Nia DaCosta
Writer
Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta
Cast
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman… maybe if I say it five more times we’ll get a better movie? The long-awaited remake/sequel to the 1992 cult classic is a nice-looking and well-acted horror film that unfortunately isn’t worth the anticipation, even if it comes close at times. Full movie review »
C+
FilmJabber
B
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It? 'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It?
Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium
Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen
'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat 'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat