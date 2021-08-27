Candyman (2021)Horror
Rated R
91 min.
Release Date
August 27, 2021
Digital Date
November 2, 2021
DVD Release Date
November 16, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman… maybe if I say it five more times we’ll get a better movie? The long-awaited remake/sequel to the 1992 cult classic is a nice-looking and well-acted horror film that unfortunately isn’t worth the anticipation, even if it comes close at times. Full movie review »