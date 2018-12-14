Capernaum movie poster
NA
NA
Capernaum (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
121 min.
Release Date
December 14, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Nadine Labaki
Writer
Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeilly, Michelle Keserwany, Georges Khabbaz, Khaled Mouzanar
Cast
Zain Al Rafeea, Yordanos Shiferaw, Boluwatife Treasure Bankole, Kawthar Al Haddad, Fadi Kamel Youssef, Cedra Izam, Alaa Chouchnieh, Elias Khoury, Nadine Labaki
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some drug material

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Nadine Labaki's CAPERNAUM ("Chaos") tells the story of Zain (Zain al Rafeea), a Lebanese boy who sues his parents for the "crime" of giving him life.

CAPERNAUM follows Zain, a gutsy streetwise child as he flees his negligent parents, survives through his wits on the streets, takes care of Ethiopian refugee Rahil (Yordanos Shiferaw) and her baby son, Yonas (Boluwatife Treasure Bankole), being jailed for... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

