Causeway movie poster

Causeway (2022)

Drama
Release Date
November 4, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 4, 2022 (Apple TV+)
Director
Lila Neugebauer
Writer
Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, Elizabeth Sanders
Cast
Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
Studio
Apple Original Films, A24
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In “Causeway,” the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.

It's a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and re-trains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
