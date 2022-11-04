Causeway (2022)Drama
Release Date
November 4, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 4, 2022 (Apple TV+)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In “Causeway,” the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.
It's a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and re-trains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.