Censor
Censor (2021)

Horror
84 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Prano Bailey-Bond
Writer
Prano Bailey-Bond, Anthony Fletcher
Cast
Niamh Algar,  Nicholas Burns,  Vincent Franklin,  Sophia La Porta,  Adrian Schiller,  Michael Smiley
Studio
NA
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins...

Censor is about a British film censor Enid who takes great pride in protecting audiences from the dangers of gory displays of violence, until a film that mirrors her past trauma sets her down a path of frightening discovery.
