Centigrade

In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi... Full synopsis »

If you find your spouse annoying from time to time,should come with a trigger warning: the movie, set almost exclusively within the confines of a car, is about a married couple trapped in a Norwegian snowbank for days (weeks?) with nothing to drink, nowhere to go, and very little to talk about. Needless to say, they don’t always get along.