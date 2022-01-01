Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Fresh out of college — but now what? Higher education failed to provide 22-year-old Andrew with a clear life path going forward, so he’s stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if college did teach him one thing, it’s drinking and partying — skills that make him the perfect candidate for a job party-starting at the bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Cooper Raiff has a title problem. On the positive side, he’s great at making movies. In his follow-up to the sweet and endearing but unfortunately titled Shithouse, his new movie–Cha Cha Real Smooth–is even more sweet and endearing and wonderful, even if the movie title doesn’t exactly scream “must see.” Full movie review »