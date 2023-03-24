NA
Champions (2023)

Comedy Sports
Release Date
March 24, 2023
Director
Bobby Farrelly
Writer
Mark Rizzo
Cast
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, Matt Cook
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In CHAMPIONS, Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

