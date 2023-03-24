Release Date
March 24, 2023
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In CHAMPIONS, Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.... Full synopsis »
