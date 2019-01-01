NA
Chaos Walking (2020) - Movie Details

Suspense Sci-Fi
Release Date
TBA 2020
Director
Doug Liman
Writer
Charlie Kaufman, Patrick Ness, John Lee Hancock
Cast
Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, Nick Jonas
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From Carnegie Award-winning writer Patrick Ness comes the story of Todd Hewitt who lives on the distant planet of New World-a new hope for humanity until struck by "The Noise," a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones' every thought. The cacophony drives many mad until Todd makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola, who may be the key to unlocking New World's many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
