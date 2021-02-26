Cherry movie poster
NA
Cherry movie poster

Cherry (2021)

Drama Crime
Rated R
Release Date
February 26, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 12, 2021 (Streaming)
Director
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writer
Angela Russo-Otstot, Jessica Goldberg
Cast
Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini
Studio
Apple TV+
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for graphic drug abuse, disturbing and violent images, pervasive language, and sexual content

“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
