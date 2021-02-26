Release Date
February 26, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 12, 2021 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for graphic drug abuse, disturbing and violent images, pervasive language, and sexual content
“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.