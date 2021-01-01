NA
Cinderella (2021)

Comedy Fantasy Musical
Rated PG
Release Date
September 2021
Director
Kay Cannon
Writer
Kay Cannon
Cast
Camila Cabello,  Billy Porter,  Nicholas Galitzine
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for suggestive material and language

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. 

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
