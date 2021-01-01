Release Date
September 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for suggestive material and language
Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
