Citizen K (2019)Documentary Foreign
126 min.
Release Date
November 22, 2019 (Limited)
January 31, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
126 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Oscar-winning writer/director Alex Gibney’s revelatory CITIZEN K is an intimate yet sweeping look at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of the enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident. Benefitting from the chaos that ensued after the dissolution of the U.S.S.R., Khodorkovsky was able to amass a fortune in financing and oil production and became the richest man in Russia. But when he accused the new Putin regime of corruption, Khodorkovsky was arrested, his... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Academy Award-winning documentarian Alex Gibney is back. Bored of focusing on the corruption of America (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Casino Jack, Client 9 and The Inventor), he’s shifted his attention Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs in Citizen K, an absorbing, informative re-education on the short-lived, post-Soviet Russian democracy and its quick descent into dictatorship. Full movie review »