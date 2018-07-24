City of Lies movie poster
City of Lies
Crime Drama
Release Date
TBA 2018
Director
Brad Furman
Writer
Christian Contreras
Cast
Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker
Studio
Global Road Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious and unsolved cases in recent time, CITY OF LIES is a provocative thriller revealing a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of Tupac. L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. "Jack" Jackson (Forest Whitaker), a reporter desperate to save his... Full synopsis »

