Class Action Park (2020)Documentary
Unrated
90 min.
Release Date
August 27, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
August 27, 2020 (HBO)
Running Time
90 minutes
Unrated
If you grew up near New Jersey, the chances are pretty good that the mere sight of those words floods your brain with feelings of dread, doom, and possibly the memories of at least a few scars—if not the time of your life.
Here's the gist: During its 1980s and 1990s heyday, New Jersey’s Action Park earned a reputation as the most insane — and possibly the most dangerous — amusement park that ever existed.
It was known... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Though not the deepest of documentaries, Class Action Park is an entertaining exploration of a theme park unbound by rules and regulations. Insurance? Who needs it. Safety measures? Unnecessary. Loads of fun? Absolutely. Full movie review »