Clemency movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Clemency movie poster

Clemency (2019)

Drama
113 min.
Release Date
December 27, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Chinonye Chukwu
Writer
Chinonye Chukwu
Cast
Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Danielle Brooks
Studio
Neon
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch
Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer
'Hustlers' Sizzles and Sags 'Hustlers' Sizzles and Sags