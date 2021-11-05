Clifford The Big Read Dog (2021)Family
Release Date
November 5, 2021
Director
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.