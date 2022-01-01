Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Léo and Rémi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
