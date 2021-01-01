C'mon C'mon (2021)Drama
Rated R
108 min.
Release Date
November 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
