Coda
Coda movie poster

Coda (2021)

Drama
111 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Siân Heder
Writer
Siân Heder
Cast
Emilia Jones,  Eugenio Derbez,  Troy Kotsur,  Ferdia Walsh-Peelo,  Daniel Durant,   Marlee Matlin
Studio
NA
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and brother (Daniel Durant) keep their Gloucester fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) and her latent passion for singing. Her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) hears something special and encourages Ruby... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival kicks off with a doozy, a serenade to unique family bonds in CODA, about a teenage girl named Ruby who serves as translator to her deaf father, mother, and brother. Featuring a star-making performance by Emilia Jones, CODA is a true crowd-pleaser from writer/director Siân Heder.  Full movie review »
