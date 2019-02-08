Cold Pursuit movie poster
NA
Cold Pursuit movie poster

Cold Pursuit (2019) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
February 8, 2019
Director
Hans Petter Moland
Writer
Frank Baldwin
Cast
Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, Tom Bateman
Studio
Summit Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

COLD PURSUIT, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels' search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking's associates "disappear," Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante,

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

NA
