Cold War movie poster
Cold War movie poster

Cold War (2018) - Movie Details

Romance Foreign
89 min.
Release Date
December 21, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Pawel Pawlikowski
Writer
Pawel Pawlikowski, Piotr Borkowski
Cast
Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Cold War is a passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate — an impossible love story in impossible... Full synopsis »

