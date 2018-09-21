After marrying a successful Parisian writer known commonly as "Willy" (Dominic West), Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) is transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendor of Paris. Soon after, Willy convinces Colette to ghostwrite for him. She pens a semi-autobiographical novel about a witty and brazen country girl named Claudine, sparking a bestseller and a cultural sensation. After its success, Colette and Willy become the talk of Paris and... Full synopsis »

It’s understandable that writers like writing about other writers. It’s less understandable why they think other people give a damn. Keira Knightley stars in, yet another period film where she gets to wear long dresses, deliver an emotionally restrained performance, and generally bore the vast majority of people who made the questionable decision to sit down and spend two hours with a story about a French writer who had a shitty husband.