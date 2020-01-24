Release Date
January 24, 2020 (Limited)
111 minutes
Unrated
After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.... Full synopsis »
Color Out of Space is a sci-fi horror film that looks and feels like a low-budget Annihilation meets The Thing—and despite not being nearly as good as either of those films, it’s an enjoyably weird and twisted little thriller that features yet another batshit crazy performance by Nicolas Cage. Full movie review »