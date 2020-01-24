Color Out of Space movie poster
Color Out of Space
Color Out of Space movie poster

Color Out of Space (2020)

Horror Sci-Fi
111 min.
Release Date
January 24, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Richard Stanley
Writer
Scarlett Amaris
Cast
Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Q'orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong, Madeleine Arthur, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight
Studio
RLJE Films
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Color Out of Space is a sci-fi horror film that looks and feels like a low-budget Annihilation meets The Thing—and despite not being nearly as good as either of those films, it’s an enjoyably weird and twisted little thriller that features yet another batshit crazy performance by Nicolas Cage. Full movie review »
