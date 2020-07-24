NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Come Play (2020)

Horror
Release Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Jacob Chase
Writer
Jacob Chase
Cast
Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

COME PLAY is a terrifying new vision in horror. Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen 15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen
What to Stream This Weekend What to Stream This Weekend
The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on Digital The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on Digital
Watch the New Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul' Watch the New Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul'