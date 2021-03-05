Coming 2 America movie poster
Coming 2 America movie poster

Coming 2 America (2021)

Comedy
Rated PG-13
110 min.
Digital Date
March 5, 2021 (Amazon)
DVD Release Date
March 8, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Craig Brewer
Writer
Kenya Barris
Cast
Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual content, language and drug content

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

