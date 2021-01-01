Release Date
TBA 2021
93 minutes
Not Rated
Winding down a desolate road through an endless valley, Alan and Jill stop their car to take their teenage boys on a hike through the New Zealand wilderness. As they rest for a picnic at a clearing overlooking the water, two ominous-looking drifters appear out of nowhere, silently surrounding the peaceful clan and radiating a threat of imminent danger. With a swift act of violence, these men take the family by force, a seemingly random... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
As bleak and nihilistic as they come, Coming Home in the Dark is powered by a chilling villain and nonstop suspense, though director James Ashcroft, in his feature-length debut, would have been best served to take a more restrained storytelling approach. Full movie review »