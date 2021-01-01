Coming Home in the Dark movie poster
Coming Home in the Dark
Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Crime Suspense
93 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
James Ashcroft
Writer
Eli Kent, James Ashcroft
Cast
Daniel Gillies,  Erik Thomson,  Miriama McDowell,  Matthias Luafut
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Winding down a desolate road through an endless valley, Alan and Jill stop their car to take their teenage boys on a hike through the New Zealand wilderness. As they rest for a picnic at a clearing overlooking the water, two ominous-looking drifters appear out of nowhere, silently surrounding the peaceful clan and radiating a threat of imminent danger. With a swift act of violence, these men take the family by force, a seemingly random... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

As bleak and nihilistic as they come, Coming Home in the Dark is powered by a chilling villain and nonstop suspense, though director James Ashcroft, in his feature-length debut, would have been best served to take a more restrained storytelling approach. Full movie review »
