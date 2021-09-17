Copshop movie poster
NA
Copshop movie poster

Copshop (2021)

Suspense Action
107 min.
Release Date
September 17, 2021
Director
Joe Carnahan
Writer
Kurt McLeod, Joe Carnahan
Cast
Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Tearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
