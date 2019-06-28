Cowboy Ninja Viking (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 28, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called the Triplets. Problems arise when the Triplets become out of control assassins -- leading to the deadliest Triplet of them all, Cowboy Ninja Viking, being called in to take down his own brethren.... Full synopsis »
