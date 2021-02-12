Cowboys movie poster
Cowboys (2021)

Drama
83 min.
Release Date
February 12, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 12, 2021
Director
Anna Kerrigan
Writer
Anna Kerrigan
Cast
Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Ann Dowd, Gary Farmer, Bob Stephenson, Chris Coy, John Reynolds, Sasha Knight
Studio
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Running Time
83 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Steve Zahn stars as Troy, a troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife Sally (Jillian Bell). Aghast at Sally's refusal to let their trans son Joe (Sasha Knight) live as his authentic self, Troy runs off with Joe into the Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, police detective (Ann Dowd) pursues them, but her resolve about the case is tested the more she learns about Joe's family. COWBOYS, a modern day Western from director... Full synopsis »

