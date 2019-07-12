Crawl movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Crawl movie poster

Crawl (2019) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
July 12, 2019
Director
Alexandre Aja
Writer
Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen
Cast
Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears. From director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes)... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Long Shot' is the Funniest Movie of the Year 'Long Shot' is the Funniest Movie of the Year
Review: 'Avengers: Endgame' Review: 'Avengers: Endgame'
Get Your First Look at 'Gemini Man' Get Your First Look at 'Gemini Man'
The Final 'Godzilla' Trailer Declares the King The Final 'Godzilla' Trailer Declares the King