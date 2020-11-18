Psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis has dedicated her career to the study of murderers, seeking answers to the question of why we kill. CRAZY, NOT INSANE, directed and produced by Academy Award®-winner Alex Gibney (HBO’s “Agents of Chaos” and “The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley”) debuts WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18. This provocative documentary explores, like a scientific detective story, Dr. Lewis’s lifelong attempts to look beyond the grisly details of homicides into the hearts... Full synopsis »

A fascinating and oft enthralling documentary of murder and psychosis, Alex Gibney’soffers an in-depth and intelligent look at the research of forensic psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who advanced understanding and acceptance of the still-controversial dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder). Not your typical crime documentary for the masses,seeks to educate you on challenging psychiatric principles while bringing to life the immense trauma many troubled individuals faced early in their lives (Ted Bundy being among them). The various stories of interviews and interactions with serial killers and murderers are engrossing, though it’s the recorded footage with an electrician-turned-executioner who admits no sense of remorse for [legally] killing people that made the hairs on the back of my neck rise.