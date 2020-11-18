Crazy, Not Insane movie poster



Crazy, Not Insane


Crazy, Not Insane (2020)

Documentary
Unrated
117 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 18, 2020 (HBO)
Director
Alex Gibney
Writer
Alex Gibney
Cast
Dorothy Lewis, Laura Dern
Studio
HBO Max
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis has dedicated her career to the study of murderers, seeking answers to the question of why we kill. CRAZY, NOT INSANE, directed and produced by Academy Award®-winner Alex Gibney (HBO’s “Agents of Chaos” and “The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley”) debuts WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18. This provocative documentary explores, like a scientific detective story, Dr. Lewis’s lifelong attempts to look beyond the grisly details of homicides into the hearts... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: A fascinating and oft enthralling documentary of murder and psychosis, Alex Gibney’s Crazy, Not Insane offers an in-depth and intelligent look at the research of forensic psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who advanced understanding and acceptance of the still-controversial dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder). Not your typical crime documentary for the masses, Crazy, Not Insane seeks to educate you on challenging psychiatric principles while bringing to life the immense trauma many troubled individuals faced early in their lives (Ted Bundy being among them). The various stories of interviews and interactions with serial killers and murderers are engrossing, though it’s the recorded footage with an electrician-turned-executioner who admits no sense of remorse for [legally] killing people that made the hairs on the back of my neck rise. Full movie review »



