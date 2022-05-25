Crimes of the Future movie poster
NA
Crimes of the Future
Crimes of the Future (2022)

Drama Horror Sci-Fi
Rated R
107 min.
Release Date
May 25, 2022
Director
David Cronenberg
Writer
David Cronenberg
Cast
Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart
Studio
Neon
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong disturbing violent content and grisly images, graphic nudity and some language

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
