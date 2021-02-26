Crisis movie poster
Crisis movie poster

Crisis (2021)

Suspense Drama
Rated R
118 min.
Release Date
February 26, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 5, 2021
Director
Nicholas Jarecki
Writer
Nicholas Jarecki
Cast
Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Scott Mescudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres, Martin Donovan
Studio
Quiver Distribution
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content, violence, and language throughout

CRISIS A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance. A university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical company bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.  Set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, their stories collide in this dramatic thriller from writer/director Nicholas Jarecki (Arbitrage).

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
