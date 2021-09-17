Cry Macho movie poster
NA
Cry Macho (2021)

Drama
Rated PG-13
Digital Date
September 17, 2021 (HBO Max)
Director
Clint Eastwood
Writer
Nick Schenk
Cast
Clint Eastwood
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho.” The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

NA
