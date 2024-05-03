Cuckoo (2024)Horror
102 min.
Release Date
May 3, 2024
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
