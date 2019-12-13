Cunningham movie poster
Cunningham movie poster

Cunningham (2019)

Documentary
Release Date
December 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Alla Kovgan
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

CUNNINGHAM traces Merce’s artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery (1944–1972), from his early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers. The 3D technology weaves together Merce's philosophies and stories, creating a visceral journey into his innovative work. A breathtaking explosion of dance, music, and never-before-seen archival material, CUNNINGHAM is a timely tribute to one of the world’s greatest modern... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
